Bandai Namco Announces ‘Dragon Ball Legends’ Mobile Game

UPDATE: Gameplay footage of Dragon Ball Legends has been posted on social media. You can check it out below!

If you thought Dragon Ball FighterZ was the only big game gunning for the series, think again. The platform title has been a big hit with fans, but Bandai Namco has more in store for Goku. After all, the company did just announce a new Dragon Ball mobile game is on the way.

This week, Google’s Developer Conference is taking place, and the event just dropped its first big announcement. Bandai Namco revealed it is bringing a fully 3D online fighter title to mobile, and the game will be called Dragon Ball Legends (via Fandom).

So far, little is known about the game, but Bandai Namco did open up a few details. Gamers will be able to select a variety of characters to play with, and Goku will be one of them. Other fighters like Freeza, Nappa, and Piccolo were announced as well.

Bandai Namco says Google’s Cloud Platform technology will give the game its energy. The service is what will allow players to fight other players from across the world. Instead of using region-specific servers, the cloud-based technology will put gamers on a worldwide battlefield with minimal lag. The developer says players will get to up their bragging rights with Dragon Ball Legends as gamers at the top of the leaderboard will truly be the best in the world.

A bit of the game was shown at the conference, but no footage of it has been released. One developer in San Francisco was tasked with fighting a coworker back in Japan. Industry reactions to the demo have been positive thus far, but little is known about the game’s actual mechanics at the moment. So, you can see why fans are eager to get their hands on the new mobile game.

