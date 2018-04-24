‘Dragon Ball’ Finally Details Its New Swordsman

Dragon Ball fans have been able to experience the franchise in many ways as the series released an anime, video games, and even a film focused on Dragon Ball Super coming later this year.

The most intriguing new project is Dragon Ball Legends, which not only added a brand new Saiyan to the series but a mysterious new swordsman as well. Thanks to some newly released information, fans now know a little more about this new addition.

3 Original In-Game Characters by Akira Toriyamahttps://t.co/ypjS2gXO8k pic.twitter.com/hsiVIDXPA6 — GovetaXV @NextMonthVJump (@GovetaXV) April 24, 2018

The new swordsman, introduced in the first trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Legends, is named Zahha. According to Shueisha’s official character description for the character, Zahha is a “magic swordsman who was sent here by space-time confusion. Despite his icy demeanor, he steps in to aide our hero.” He’ll be voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu.

Zahha’s design is great as well as this swordsman seems to be able to fight while a floating sword stands at his side. The series has not had such a swordsman in the past, and with a design from series creator Akira Toriyama, Zahha seems to be an intriguing addition to the franchise.

The game revealed descriptions for two other characters as well such as the mysterious new Saiyan Shallot, who has forgotten memories of his past, and a mysterious “Hooded Man” who “seems” to resemble the new Saiyan Shallot.

Dragon Ball Legends is currently being prepped for a release on iOS and Android devices sometime this Summer. More information about the game, and this new Saiyan will hopefully be revealed within the coming weeks.

