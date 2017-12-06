This ‘Dragon Ball’ Magical Girl Artwork is Intensely Adorable

Dragon Ball fans have seen many different versions of its characters before, but this latest piece of fan art is probably the most adorable way you have ever seen them.

Thanks to one savvy fan, now you will never be able to imagine the cast of Dragon Ball as something other than a magical girl troupe again:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter user @k_s_keee uploaded different Saiyans in matching magical girl outfits not unlike ones seen in Sailor Moon or Pretty Cure. The art color codes the Saiyans which makes it align more with Pretty Cure, which adds another layer of cute goodness.

Led by Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black for pink, the lineup includes Trunks in his base form in order to take advantage of his purple hair, Super Saiyan Gohan for his blonde hair, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta for his blue hair, and Super Saiyan God Goku to take advantage of his red locks.

Fans have taken to the art and responded hilariously. Multiple fans refer to Trunks as “Trunks-hime,” and wonder how someone as strict and furious as Vegeta would actually react to being put in a pose like this. Other fans even note how Universe 2’s magical girls, the Kamikaze Fireballs, would not be able to stand to such a force.

For those unfamiliar with Goku Black, he was first introduced in the “Future Trunks” arc. Goku Black was a villain who destroyed the Earth, and the last remaining remnants of humanity in Future Trunks’ parallel timeline. Goku Black had all of the powers that Goku had, and their shared fighting prowess meant Black was increasing in strength every time they fought. Goku’s usual trick of getting stronger than the villain when losing was not a valuable strategy here.

Black also introduced a notable first to the series, Super Saiyan Rose, which was not only a form comparable to Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue, but even stronger. Couple that with the main villain of the series, an immortal god Zamasu, and Black was a threat Goku was just not fit to deal with.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

What do you think of this magical take on the Super Saiyans? Talk to me @Valdezology.