This ‘Dragon Ball’ x ‘Scooby Doo’ Meme Is Getting Out Of Control

The Internet can be a weird place on the best of days, but sometimes it gets things right. Even at its most chaotic, the anime fandom can pull together a truly viral trend, and it looks like Scooby-Doo has become its latest victim.

After all, Dragon Ball x Scooby-Doo has become a thing, and Hollywood is taking notice.

For those of you unaware, Dragon Ball fans have taken one of Scooby-Doo‘s most famous sleuths under its belt. Shaggy has become a favorite amongst fans, and his eccentric personality made it funny to mash him up with Goku’s latest form. The Saiyan’s ability to go Ultra Instinct wowed fans with his power, and well — a meme was born when netizens made Shaggy power up too.

You have done well my child. Zoink. //t.co/J9h53HcbgY — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) January 28, 2019

The viral meme has grown over the months, and it seems to have just hit a fever pitch. A series of Scooby-Doo memes began to circulate on Twitter touting Shaggy’s almighty power — an idea that spawned from the Ultra Instinct joke — and it caught the attention of Matthew Lillard.

You know, the actor who played Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo films. Yeah, that one.

Taking to Twitter, Lillard stressed the memes were “wrong” before he got in on a joke. After another fan-art piece of Ultra Instinct Shaggy went viral, the actor showed his support to the transformation in full.

“You have done well my child,” the actor wrote. “Zoink.”

People keep posting memes about Shaggy and I don’t get it but this took the cake pic.twitter.com/SmQTafqfgq — ⚖️ (@harrisinslowmo) January 26, 2019

With Lillard’s blessing in hand, the Dragon Ball x Scooby-Doo meme shows no sign of slowing down. Fans are continuing their exploration of Shaggy’s untold power, and they aren’t afraid to hold a banner up for the sandwich-loving detective. Anime fans are sure Jiren would think twice before stepping to the meme’s take on Shaggy, but the real question is who Vegeta would be in this outlandish crossover. To be honest, Fred does have that Saiyan pride swag to him… and his hair is blond… hmm. The possibilities.

So, are you loving this latest anime meme? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!