Exclusive New York Comic Con My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Funkos Coming to Gamestop

Two of the most popular anime franchises around continue to sell a ton of merchandise across the globe, but sometimes said merch can be a bit tricky to track down. Luckily for fans of both Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, enthusiasts will have a chance to get their hands on exclusive Funko Pops of certain characters that were originally only made for patrons of the New York Comic Con from your local Gamestop stores.

Twitter User FunkoPopHunters shared the number of Funko Pops that will be made available at Gamestop stores beginning on October 3rd next month, with Piccolo and Stain representing each of their respective franchises, along with a ton of other characters from different universes:

Here’s what we are looking at for NYCC Pops shared with Gamestop. We should still have one more coming.

These will go on sale in store October 3rd or 4th. pic.twitter.com/GDaDloZp1W — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) September 18, 2019

Piccolo, as most known, originally began his “career” in the Dragon Ball franchise as a villain, attempting to take over the world and fighting against Son Goku in the process. While Stain is still clearly a villain, we could reach a day in My Hero Academia where the sword wielding joins the side of angels considering his modus operandi of trying to bring out the “true heroes” within society.

Will you be picking up these Funko Pops when they arrive at Gamestop? Who would win in a fight between Piccolo and Stain? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, UA Academy, and Dragon Ball!

