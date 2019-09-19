Viral YouTuber Brings Spike Spiegel to Life in Hood Cowboy Bebop 2

King Vader has managed to really make a name for himself by creating some of the most creative live action homages to the biggest anime franchises around. Arguably, his most popular works involve the franchise of Naruto, with these projects titled “Hood Naruto”, as well as focusing on other stylish videos that put his own spin on the likes of My Hero Academia, Power Rangers, Pokemon, and more. Now, Vader is revisiting the world of Spike Spiegel and the other players of the franchise Cowboy Bebop with his recent release of “Hood Cowboy Bebop 2“.

King Vader shared the newest video on his Official Twitter Account, presenting a stylized remix of the main theme as he and his friends portray Spike, Jett, and Faye Valentine in their attempts to take down a criminal and acquire that much needed bounty to keep their space ships running:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hood Cowboy Bebop 2 🚘 pic.twitter.com/XNWC46HQTp — KING VADER (@kingvader) September 13, 2019

King Vader’s live action interpretation of Cowboy Bebop is soon to have some company, with Netflix already beginning work on the production of an upcoming live action television show of their own starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Elena Satine playing the familiar trio in this new re-telling of the classic anime story.

Cowboy Bebop seems like a perfect match for the style of Youtuber King Vader, as the stylistic music blending into energetic action scenes and sly, humorous characters works quite well in tandem with the work that the video creator has done before. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Vader’s other anime videos, definitely take the opportunity to give them a whirl as they do a great job of condensing the overall spirit of each anime they are working with.

The space faring, bounty hunting series has always been touted as one of the greatest anime franchises of all time, following Spike Spiegel and his band of mercenaries as they attempt to both live for another day and struggle with the unique problems arising from their individual pasts. With the upcoming Netflix live action series, it will be great to once again be brought into this familiar world in a brand new way.

What do you think of King Vader’s latest sequel to Cowboy Bebop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Bebop!

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.