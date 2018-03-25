‘Dragon Ball’ Producer Teases The Franchise’s Future Projects

If you hadn’t heard by now, Dragon Ball Super is coming to a close. The anime has two more episodes to let loose before it wraps, and fans are coming to terms with the loss. The Tournament of Power needs to wrap before Goku says goodbye once again, but fans should not be too upset by this chapter’s close.

After all, Dragon Ball still has life to it yet.

Dragon Ball Super may be ending, but the franchise has more to give. Recently, fans were reassured by two staffers with Toei Animation as they did an interview regarding the Tournament of Power. Producer Satoru Takami and director Ryota Nakamura opened up about their work on Dragon Ball Super, and the pair carefully talked around the franchise’s future plans (via Kazenshuu).

When the pair were asked about Goku and Jiren’s final fight, the two ended the interview on an encouraging note. Takami said he hoped fans would pay close attention to Nakamura’s directorial work.

“I hope people’s eyes are glued to director Nakamura’s full-force direction and the ending which Toriyama-sensei has prepared for this story,” the producer said. “Personally I even get the feeling that Toriyama-sensei is trying to set up even more stories.”

Takami may not know of any official plans to continue Dragon Ball with a new anime series, but his work with Akira Toriyama gives fans hope. The creator of Dragon Ball helped oversee this latest anime, and it has become a worldwide hit. Toei Animation and Bandai Namco have earned insane profits from Dragon Ball Super since its debut, and Toriyama has as well. With a new animated film set to release this December, Dragon Ball has a long future ahead of it if fans will be patient over its next project. There’s no telling when a new anime may happen, but it could be sooner than expected if Takami is right about Toriyama. Should the creator already have new stories in his head, Goku’s next chapter may not be too far away.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

