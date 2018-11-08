‘Dragon Ball’, ‘One Piece’ Voice Actor Tetsuo Goto Passes Away

Today, the anime community is coming together to mourn the loss of one well-known actor. Not long ago, reports from Japan confirmed Tetsuo Goto passed away on November 6 after a battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

Fans may not recognize Goto by name, but they will know of the characters he played. The actor enjoyed dozens of minor anime roles over his lengthy career, and he was awarded roles on some high-profile series. (via ANN)

For instance, Goto stepped into the world of Dragon Ball not too long ago. The actor voiced Gowasu in Dragon Ball Super, bringing the elderly Kaioshin to life against characters such as Zamasu and Goku.

Goto was also known for his minor role on One Piece. The actor voiced Hannyabal, one of the major antagonists of the ‘Impel Down’ arc. The devilish character crossed Monkey D. Luffy as he was the prison’s Vice Warden way back when, but the villain has since become the actual warden following Magellan’s removal.

Of course, Goto worked on other anime series over the years. The actor nabbed roles in titles like Armored Trooper Votoms: Palisen Flies, Dinosaur King, Akame ga Kill, Death Note, Eureka Seven, Case Closed, and more. The actor also did dub work on live-action films like Transformers.

Over on Twitter, one of Goto’s co-workers has since posted a series of messages honoring the actor. Shigeru Chiba remembered his friend kindly, and he shared with fans what he will miss most about Goto.

『ワンピース』や『ドラゴンボール』などでご一緒してた後藤哲夫さんの訃報が届いた。スタジオでは無駄な話は一切なさらず役に真摯に向かっておられた姿が忘れられません。 心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — 千葉 繁 (@1kamisama1) November 8, 2018

“The death notice of Tetsuo Goto who was in One Piece and Dragon Ball has been released,” Chiba wrote. “In the studio, you did not humor useless talk, and I cannot forget how sincerely you approached your roles. We all pray for your soul from the bottom of our hearts.”

At this time, no funeral details have been made public for Goto. Fans expect the actor to be laid to rest in Japan at a private ceremony, and they’ve taken to social media to share their condolences over the tragic loss.