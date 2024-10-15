Dragon Ball Reveals What It Looks Like to Get Shot By Piccolo’s Special Beam Cannon

Piccolo went from being Dragon Ball’s greatest villain to becoming one of the shonen franchise’s greatest heroes. During the events of Dragon Ball Z, Gohan’s influence and the events of the sequel series’ sagas help to transform the former demon king into a savior. While Piccolo might have aided Goku in his fight against Raditz, he did not have an altruistic motive in mind as he unleashed his “Makankosappo”, aka the Special Beam Cannon. In a surprising new scene that has arisen from the smash hit Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, players can now experience what it is like to be hit by one of Piccolo’s ultimate attacks from a very intimate perspective.

The Makankosappo might still be at Piccolo’s disposal but he doesn’t use it as often as he once did when his power level was on the same scale as many of his fellow Z-Fighters. Thanks to his training, the former villain has been able to put together new attacks and strategies, not relying on the famous energy technique that took quite some time to unleash. Luckily, the latest movie of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, finally gave Piccolo a new transformation that has upped both his game and his power level. “Orange Piccolo” has only been seen so far fighting against the likes of Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max, but when Dragon Ball Super does eventually return, it’s a safe bet that Piccolo will have more time to fight in this ultimate form.

Special Beam Cannon’s Arrival

Throughout many moments in Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero’s, players have the chance to witness some major moments from a first-person perspective. In one particularly pivotal scene, players can experience what it was like to hold Raditz in place from Goku’s eyes, but also what it was like to have a hole blown in their chest thanks to Piccolo’s previous ultimate attack. It goes to show just how committed the developers were in recreating this scene in such an ingenious way.

When it comes to Goku and Raditz’s first and last fight, the video game also presents a “What If” scenario that ends things in a far different fashion. Should players decide to not team-up with Piccolo, Goku is joined by the likes of Krillin and Master Roshi instead. Thanks to this, the former Demon King can deliver his Special Beam Cannon in secret and take Raditz off the playing field while not impacting Goku.

Piccolo’s Dragon Ball Future

In Dragon Ball Daima, Piccolo might not be following Goku on his journey to fix their current predicament but the anime series has revealed some major secrets about the green-skinned Z-Fighter and his fellow Namekians. Thanks to the arrival of Gomah and Makaioshin of the Demon Realm, the Namekian race has been revealed to actually be demons. While they might have been thought of as aliens during Dragon Ball Z, the residents of Namek originally were demons that left their former home for this world. This fact means that all Dragon Balls are demonic in nature, throwing a massive bombshell into the lives of the Z-Fighters.

In terms of Dragon Ball Super, the series will continue despite the passing of creator Akira Toriyama. The manga artist, Toyotaro, has confirmed that he plans on returning to the series eventually, though a specific release date for a new chapter has yet to be revealed. Since Piccolo now has a transformation that puts him on an even playing field with Goku’s Ultra Instinct, Vegeta’s Ultra Ego, and Gohan Beast, it will be interesting to see how the Namekian will factor into the manga down the line.

Want to see what the future holds for Piccolo and his fellow Z-Fighters?