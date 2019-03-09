This ‘Dragon Ball’ x ‘Pokemon’ Mash-Up Imagines Grookey Going SSJ4

Ever since Nintendo announced the next generation of the Pokemon video games, fans have been obsessed with the newly revealed starters Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny. Fans have been trying to figure out just how these mysterious new starters would evolve ever since.

Dragon Ball fans have been running wild with the thought of Grookey eventually becoming a Dragon Ball character. But one artist shared what Grookey would look like if it eventually went Super Saiyan 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @FunsexyDB shared their hilarious take on the newest Grass starter’s Grookey’s evolutionary chain, and it should be immediately familiar to Dragon Ball GT fans. After moving beyond its cute original form, the second form sees a Grookey turning a tiny Super Saiyan 3 much like Kid Goku did during Dragon Ball GT, and its final evolutionary stage goes even further beyond and sees Grookey go full Super Saiyan 4.

Fans immediately dubbed the hilarious Goku and Grookey mash-up as “Grooku,” and now they won’t accept any other evolutionary chain. Whenever the official designs for the new Pokemon are officially revealed, there will be a subset of fans with broken hearts when Grookey doesn’t have a Dragon Ball influenced evolution. There’s two routes they can take with it too as another group of fans imagined Grookey turning into Cell.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are set to launch on Nintendo Switch later this year. You can check out the link here for pre-order information, and the games are officially described as such, “A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!