Dragon Ball Profits Soar in Bandai’s First Quarterly Report

To say Dragon Ball has been successful as of late would be putting things lightly. In the last five years, the franchise has surged into the forefront of pop culture with Dragon Ball Super and a certain film featuring Broly. For the last bit, the series has taken a break with only Dragon Ball Super‘s manga driving it forward, but that has not stopped fans from supporting the IP.

After all, Bandai had put out its first quarter financial report, and it seems Dragon Ball is earning very well.

Recently, Twitter user Ethan Law shared the Bandai report with fans. As you can see below, Dragon Ball is leading the charge this quarter by a long shot.

According to the report, Dragon Ball‘s 1Q results came in at 28.4 total. The seconds-closest result was 18.3 which Mobile Suit Gundam earned, and the rest of the IP sales dipped from there. You can read the full list of results given below:

Dragon Ball: 28.3

Mobile Suit Gundam: 18.3

One Piece: 8.7

Kamen Rider: 5.1

Naruto: 3.1

Super Sentai: 2.4

Pretty Cure: 2.3

Anpanman: 2.0

Ultraman: 1.4

Aikatsu!: 0.7

In order to predict the future sales of its IPs, Bandai did forecasts for each franchise. Dragon Ball is still leading the pack for the company’s first-half predictions as Bandai expects the series to bring in a 52.1 rating before hitting up 115.0 by the fiscal year’s end. Clearly, merchandise sales are strong with Dragon Ball under Bandai, so it may be a long time before Mobile Suit Gundam is able to challenge Son Goku and his all-mighty wallet.

Are you impressed by this fiscal report? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.