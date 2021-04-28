New Dragon Ball Poster Reveals Vegeta's Next Form

✖

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and its fans find content to buzz about no matter the situation. The manga is thriving these days while Dragon Ball Super is off the air, but the anime isn't completely dead. If you did not know, a PR anime has been around for more than a year, and the Dragon Ball series has given fans a first look at Vegeta's new form.

And for once, it seems like this power-up is completely unique to Vegeta. Goku has not tapped into the strange power that we know of. And if Vegeta is as smart as we think, he will enjoy this one-up while he can!

The whole thing came to light today when Super Dragon Ball Heroes updated fans on its next story. It was there fans learned its next mission will begin on May 20, 2021. To celebrate, a new visual for Big Bang Mission eight was shared, and it shows Vegeta in a new light.

As you can see above, Vegeta is in his usual Super Saiyan Blue form, and his aura looks as strong as ever. The only difference is that Vegeta has a jagged black outline to him. This new aura stands between him and his god ki, so fans are eager to learn what's up.

A promo for Dragon Ball Heroes went on to tease this new form in earnest. The series suggests Vegeta unlocks this new power when he fights Turles who has been turned into an Evil Saiyan. The synopsis implies Vegeta is somehow corrupted by the battle, so this black outline might be connected to that. After all, this wouldn't be the first time Vegeta has faced down a corrupted power, but we hope he won't go wild like he did when given Majin power.

For now, there is little fans can do with this info except wait for Dragon Ball to tackle this new arc. The anime will clarify what we need to know about this form soon, so here's to hoping it gives Vegeta something his rival does not!

What do you think of this new look? Do you like Vegeta's new form here or...?