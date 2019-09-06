Dragon Ball Radar Replica Confirms Release Date

The Dragon Ball franchise is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Dragon Ball Z, and in that time has introduced all sorts of iconic devices and designs. While some have managed to make their way into the real world as merchandise, fans have often wondered when they would be able to nab a Dragon Radar of their own so they can go hunting for Dragon Balls. Luckily, the wait won’t be too much longer as a replica version is on its way in 2020! UPDATE: Pre-orders are live in the US now.

Tamashii Nations has revealed on their official website that their Proplica release of Dragon Ball‘s Dragon Radar will be releasing in February 2020. It will run interested fans 2,750 yen (about $25.87 USD), and pre-orders are currently open for its release in Japan.

The Proplica line is a collection of replica merchandise that bring a real-world sized device from anime to the real world. This Dragon Radar, for example, is sized to match its look on screen. Which means its 100mm size will fit in the palm of most hands. Included with a display stand, the Dragon Radar will feature LED lights to replicate how it looks when there’s a Dragon Ball in the area. Pressing the button at the top brings up the lights how you’d expect, and even includes sound effects from the anime.

There’s a mini-game included where fans can direct the arrow to “catch” the seven Dragon Ball dots moving around the screen, so this looks like the perfect accessory to put the finishing touch on either some awesome Dragon Ball cosplay or kind of fidget around when waiting in line for a Dragon Ball centric panel. While there are probably no Dragon Balls lurking around in the real world, this Dragon Radar just might give you an edge when searching for them yourself. Now it’s just a matter of getting other Dragon Ball devices in the real world such as the cool capsules.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

