Get Your First-Look at the First ‘Dragon Ball’ Marathon

The Dragon Ball brand continues to grow into a worldwide cultural phenomenon, and there may be no better indication of the series’ mainstream breakthrough than what you see below:

That’s a small sample of the first official “Dragon Ball Run” – a Dragon Ball-themed fun run event that was held in Makuhari Seaside in Chiba Prefecture of the Greater Tokyo Area, Japan. The event brought out all kinds of elaborate cosplay and displays dedicated to Dragon Ball lore, as well as celebrity guest like Masako Nozawa, the voice of Goku, and theme song singer Takayoshi Tanimoto.

The video also offers some cool bits from the Q&A with Nozawa after the run, with the iconic voice actress sharing things like her most (maybe only?) memorable episode of the show, and what she wishes she could do in a future performance.

If this looks like it would be up your alley, then be sure to stay tuned for announcement about the 2nd annual Dragon Ball Run, which should be revealed sometime this year!

