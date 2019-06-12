Cardi B Hypes New Single “Press” with Son Goku and Spider-Man

The advent of the Internet has helped occupy billions of people worldwide, and lots of those hours spent have been with viral videos. From cat clips to Vines, there are videos out there for everyone, and it seems like Cardi B has found her own to promote a new single.

And it turns out the artist finds Goku and Spider-Man were perfect for the job.

As you can see a below, Cardi B hit up Instagram to share a viral video from a user called ghetto.spider. The clip was posted alongside a captioned hyping the release of “Press”, and this video doesn’t hold back its excitement.

The viral video sees a fan enter a Target dressed in a colorful Spider-man spandex suit while rocking an orange Goku jacket. With a boombox in hand, the fan throws a wad of (surely fake?) cash into the air before “Press” beings blaring. The fan then dances to the banging track before Target security steps in to remove the boombox.

With well over two million views to its name, this viral video has introduced “Press” to plenty of fans, and it combines a few hilariously different fandoms. Cardi B meeting Spider-Man and Goku is the stuff of dreams for some fans given how prevalent geek references are used in hip-hop tracks. So, it is only a matter of time before Vegeta shows up to promote Chance the Rapper, isn’t it?

