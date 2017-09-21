‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Eliminate [SPOILER] Next

Dragon Ball Super is nearing the climax of the Tournament of Power, but the event still has plenty of fighters left to knock out. Universe 7 just parted ways with Master Roshi after the elder took on Frost from Universe 6. However, it might be time for the villain to lose a teammate of his own.

The next episode of Dragon Ball Super will be focused on Gohan’s impending battle with Frost and Freeza. The Universe 6 warrior will turn his Universe 7 mirror against Goku, leaving Freeza free to take down his former comrades. An episode preview for the Dragon Ball Super episode has already been released, and fans see two fighters who could be eliminated in the release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super has teased in a previous promo that Universe 6 and 7 will have the same number of fighters by the time episode 109 debuts. If that’s the case, then the anime will be forced to take a fighter out of Universe 6’s team in its next episode. Any of the fighters are suspect to go, but fans believe Frost and Cabba are in imminent danger at the moment.

As you can see above, Frost finds himself aligning with Freeza in the next episode. The pair come together other their hatred of Saiyans, but there’s a chance Frost is getting played. Freeza has incentive to see Universe 7 win as it would mean he’d been wished back to life. Freeza may be getting Frost comfortable with him only to stab his Universe 6 mirror in the back.

On the other hand, Cabba is also in a spot of danger. Dragon Ball Super‘s synopses for episode 108 have not mentioned the Saiyan, but its preview reel sees the hero fighting Toppo. Fans will know that the Pride Trooper is no pushover as Goku struggled in his skirmish with Toppo before. If Cabba isn’t careful, the Universe 11 warrior will ring him out, and fans wouldn’t be happy to see the hero eliminated so soon.

