‘Dragon Ball Super’ 115 Preview Teases SS Kafla vs. SSB Goku

Dragon Ball Super is bringing fans some increasingly hectic battles as the Tournament of Power comes into its final stages, and Goku is about to face off against the fused form of Universe 6’s Kale and Caulifla, who is officially named “Kefla.”

As you can see in the preview above, Goku is going to have his hands full battling Kefla, and it won’t be the only battle that we’ll see in episode 115! Android 17 and 18 will be taking on some combatants, Piccolo will be joining the fray, and the episode’s subtitle, “Super Saiyan Blue Defeated…,” is an ominous tease that Goku won’t necessarily come out on top in his battle against the Saiyan ladies.

Meanwhile, we also see Jiren doing some kind of meditation that could be the source of the Universe 11 powerhouse’s next big power up or transformation. That rematch with Goku is coming!

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.