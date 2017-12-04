Watch The Best Moment Of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 118 Here

Dragon Ball Super episode 118 was another action-packed set of battles in the final rounds of the Tournament of Power, and you can now watch the highlight battle moment of the episode above!

The moment occurred in episode’s finale, after both Goku and Gohan found themselves in hard fights against the desperate remaining fighters of Universes 2 and 6 (respectively). Goku starts a massive Kamehameha blast to use against the Universe 2 team’s Pretty Black Hole attack, while Gohan charged his own blast to counteract the new fusion technique of the Universe 6 Namekians. Goku shuts down his competitors (as usual), while Gohan manages to do the same, with help from Piccolo’s beam canon.

This father/son Kamehameha moment was another thrilling height in the “Universe Survival” arc, with the Tournament of Power seeming to top itself with memorable moments each week, even during a smaller episode like this. Not only are they thrilling in the moment: Dragon Ball Super has actually stepped up its animation game in a big way to depict major battles and their climatic moments onscreen.

In fact, we’re still freaking out about that crazy Kamehameha finisher from Goku’s fight with Kefla – how about you?

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon BallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and it will soon be available to stream on FunimationNOW.