‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Reveal New Strategy Against Toppo

Dragon Ball Super’s next episode is going to feature one hell of a fight! Recent episode spoilers have revealed that the Tournament of Power arena is about to be destroyed, leading to an all-out, free-for-all between the remaining fighters. In the midst of that melee, Android 17 and Freeza will attempt a desperate strategy against GoD Toppo. From Weekly Shōnen Jump:

“17 and Freeza This Week: in dire straits!

17 and Freeza try to defeat Toppo; 17 by using rocks to attack, and Freeza by using his psychic powers! However, both are downed by Toppo’s counterattack!”

We’ll have to wait and see what technique No. 17 uses for his rock attack, but the mention of Freeza’s psychic powers is certainly a standout.

We don’t often hear about them, but Freeza has indeed revealed his psychic abilities at key moments. In Dragon Ball Z he used his telekinesis a lot early on during his campaign on Namek, to lift and move objects like the Dragon Balls while seated in his floating chair. He famously used the ability to levitate and then detonate poor Krillin, thereby causing Goku to go Super Siayan for the first time.

Whatever trickery Freeza has up his sleeve is clearly not going to work all that well. As you can read above, Toppo’s power as a God of Destruction will pretty much floor both Freeza and Android 17. Additional episode spoilers reveal that Toppo’s counterattack will leave No. 17 gravely wounded, with no mention of whether Freeza will walk away from it at all. If Freeza is truly the next elimination, Universe 7 has even less chance of winning this Tournament of Power.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swimairs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.