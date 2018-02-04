New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Teases Universe 7’s Final Battle with Jiren

Dragon Ball Super just delivered one hell of a fight, as the last four Universe 7 warriors (Goku, Vegeta, Android 17, and Freeza) were locked into a furious free-for-ll with Jiren and God of Destruction Toppo from Universe 11.

At the end of that fight, Vegeta’s Saiyan Pride and unbreakable resolve was able to overwhelm Toppo and eliminate the new God of Destruction from the Tournament of Power. However, the victory was costly, as both Vegeta and Android 17 were left spent after their respective efforts to take out Toppo. Meanwhile, Jiren is still revealing his own massive power, undaunted by the Universe 7 fighters remaining in his way.

As you can see in the preview above, Jiren is about to put the a serious smackdown on Goku, Vegeta, and Android 17 – and it may be that not everyone survives the experience!

There’s a rule against fighters killing one another in the tournament, but from the look of things, Vegeta and No. 17 could sacrifice themselves in the attempt to bring Jiren down. Could that be the necessary emotional push Goku needs to achieve full Ultra Instinct?

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swimairs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.