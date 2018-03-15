‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Reveal the Anime’s Surprising Final Battle

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power arc is about to reach its thrilling conclusion, with a massive final fight between Goku and Jiren! Now that Goku has achieved the milestone power-up of Perfect Ultra Instinct, it seems as though we should be getting a classic Dragon Ball story arc, with Goku taking home the victory. However; as some new details for Dragon Ball Super‘s final episodes of the “Universal Survival Arc” reveal, this fight is going to be anything but typical!

More spoilers for DBS eps.130 and 131. This time, these spoilers are slightly more spoiler-y. pic.twitter.com/Zt7001WQ6G — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 8, 2018



As you can see above, Goku and Jiren’s fight will have a big twist: Goku is going to get eliminated!

These episode details reveal that Goku will go at Jiren full-force – but it wont be enough. Jiren’s own power-up will result in a massive ki blasts that leaves Goku blown out of the ring entirely! However, while at fist it seems like the end for Universe 7, there are two big twists that will give the Z-Fighters one last chance to win:

Goku and Jiren are no longer satisfied with the prospect of a technical victory – they want one fighter to fall, and the Zenos may end up agreeing. Freeza is revealed to still be in the ring, giving Universe 7 one last fighter that can take Jiren down for good.

Looking over these details, this Tournament of Power ending will indeed be a event that ranks as one of the best in Dragon Ball history. The fact that it will have some big twists on the usual franchise formula is a promising sign; and, while it may seem like we now know everything there is to know about this final battle, there’s are still several mysteries surrounding it.

First, there’s the question of who actually wins the Tournament of Power. If it’s Freeza, then his Super Dragon Balls wish could literally reboot the franchise as we know it. That first question leads to a second: How is this Tournament of Power finale lead into December’s Dragon Ball Super movie, and its story of Freeza’s history with the Saiyan race?

So there you have it: even more reason to be excited about these final Tournament of Power episodes, but still enough intrigue about what comes afterward. It’s a good time to be a Dragon Ball fan!

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

