‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Shows Off Whis’ Surprising Power

The Dragon Ball Super finale episode truly was a game-changer on many, many, levels. While we got a definitive ending to the Tournament of Power, there were a few surprise twists that could potentially be important for the future of Dragon Ball – including a new reveal by Whis:

Okay so this is kind of a hilarious Namek callback. pic.twitter.com/KUzMFURYib — Terez (@Terez27) March 25, 2018

Freeza made a noble and shockingly selfless sacrifice to defeat Jiren and secure the win for Universe 7, but grabbing the Pride Trooper and blasting himself out of the arena. Freeza’s motivation was to secure the win for Goku, who had promised to use the Super Dragon Balls to resurrect the Evil Emperor. Unfortunately, it took Goku using every once of Super Saiyan left in him to help Freeza complete his goal, and the two fell out of the ring together with Jiren, leaving Android 17 as the Tournament winner.

With No. 17 getting the Super Dragon Balls wish, Freeza solemnly accepted his fate, inquiring when he would be sent back to hell. That’s when Whis revealed a power that we never knew he had: with a wave of his staff, the flamboyant angel removed Freeza’s halo, returning him to the land of the living! Freeza proclaimed he wouldn’t be changing his ways, but Goku assured him that he would always be there to oppose Freeza’s evil.

A lot of fans expected Freeza to be brought back to life after the Tournament of Power, but few predicted that it would happen the way it did, as there’s been no prior hint that an angel can reverse the course of death. It makes sense in the Yin/Yang themes that run throughout Dragon Ball: Grand Kai (shepherds of life) and Destroyers (shepherds of destruction) are bonded together, so it follows that angels (assigned to assist Destroyers) could have the power to reverse death and destruction, as well.

The knowledge that an angel, or an angel’s staff, can resurrect the dead may become a major plot point in future Dragon Ball stories. IF the wrong person got his/her hands on one, then all kinds of evil figures from hell could be brought back into the universe. Maybe that’s just one of the plans for what the next Dragon Ball anime will bring.

