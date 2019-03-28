‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teams Up Bulma and Mr. Satan for a Major Rescue

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest manga chapter was all about the action on New Namek, as Goku and Vegeta faced powerful new villain Planet-Eater Moro – and nearly got slaughtered in the process! However, even with all that action going on, the new chapter made sure to also visit with some familiar Dragon Ball Super side characters for their own story arcs. In addition to seeing Beerus and Whis again, we also got an old-school Dragon Ball family team-up!

Bulma has recruited Mr. Satan for a mission, and the two of them wasted no time getting into the thick of this new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc!

While Vegeta and Goku are getting thrashed by Moro and having their Super Saiyan energies stolen, Bulma has grabbed Mr. Satan and is en route to her big sister Tights’ place. Bulma is pretty peeved that Vegeta hasn’t been seen in a week – and that the last time he was seen was when he was kidnapped from Mr. Satan’s place. Bulma has deduced that it was Jaco and the Galactic Patrol who grabbed Goku and Vegeta, and Tights has exactly what she needs to get in touch with intergalactic police force.

Poor Jaco isn’t prepared for a call from the likes of angry Bulma, and when the space cop explains where he’s taken Goku and Vegeta, and why, and what they are now up against? Bulma isn’t having it. Displaying exactly why she’s Vegeta’s wife, Bulma demands to be taken straight to the battlefield:

“I want you to send a ship my way. I’m going over there, too. If the univese is really doomed this time, then I want to see this Moro jerk with my own eyes before we all die.”

That’s top-notch best girl material right there!

Seriously though, Bulma may be heading into a situation that could quickly get her in way over her head (or dead, this time) – or, she could be the thing that Goku and Vegeta need, in this case. Moro is proving to be a Saiyan’s worst nightmare, able to cancel out everything that makes them uniquely powerful, while also having a fighting form and god-level magic that makes him a literal world-killer. Unless Goku and Vegeta can find some new power that Moro can’t absorb, then Bulma may actually provide the one thing an evil sorcerer whose been locked up for ten million years would never see coming: technology.

