Dragon Ball Super Fans Are In Uproar Over Major Bardock Reveals in Latest Manga Chapter

Dragon Ball Super manga Chapter 77 took fans on a trip back through history, to the pivotal genocide that took place on the Planet Cereal. It was Freeza and his Saiyan Great Ape bruisers that wiped out the Cerealians – Goku finally learns that it was his father Bardock that broke with ranks and ensured that one Cerealian (Graonlah) and one elderly Namekian (Monaito) survived the massacre. Bardock’s acts of heroism are a big retcon for the Dragon Ball franchise, as the character has previously been depicted as one of Freeza’s loyal soldiers – up until his Planet Vegeta was on Freeza’s chopping block.

After Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77, Bardock has officially been repositioned as a major anti-hero and the clear source of Goku’s heroic nature. However, not all Dragon Ball fans are loving the changes to Bardock’s story and character in Dragon Ball Super…

Bro Bless This Chapter

BRO BLESS THE LATEST CHAPTER.



WE GOT MORE STORY FOR BARDOCK & THE HOODED STYLE LOOKS CLEAN AF😭👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/K1DFwdksOv — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 20, 2021

The love for Dragon Ball Super is high right now, as Bardock’s story touched a serious chord with a lot of fans.

Complex Saiyans Are Good Saiyans

I LOVED this #DragonBallSuper chapter. What people fail to realise is Bardock electing to spare THREE people because he was reminded of his wife & son doesn't make him soft. It actually gives him more complexity than the OG Bardock. Saiyans are more fascinating with depth. pic.twitter.com/R5Ldazi5Hn — The Erased Chronicles & Heart of Adventurers (@HeartofErased) October 20, 2021

Dragon Ball Z started off depicting Saiyans as bloodthirsty warrior brutes. Look how far we’ve come since then! A lot of fans are loving the progression, and aren’t scared to say so.

Legacy of Swag

BARDOCK IN THE NEW CHAPTER STYLIN ON THESE CEREALIAN HOES, GOKU INHERITED THIS DRIP pic.twitter.com/M1s6i7xOCB — ˗ˏˋ𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘣𝘦ˎˊ˗ (@pleasedshibe1) October 18, 2021

The love of Bardock is now only growing, as a lot of fans appreciate the tighter thematic threads between him and Goku.

What Goku Inherited

THIS is what Goku inherited from his Father.. Bardock Doesn’t Understand what he’s doing because his compassion/kindness is INSTINCTUAL NOT idealistic. pic.twitter.com/3YV3NpSEOG — Jordan Lee (@JordanLDurham) October 20, 2021

Take a good look at Goku before hitting his head. He’s practically Bardock junior. Just because he inherited instinctual compassion from his father does not mean he was guaranteed to end up “good” Bardock wasn’t even completely good.. he just had an instinctual need he acted on. pic.twitter.com/DVhuX9R2Rx — Jordan Lee (@JordanLDurham) October 17, 2021

So many fans now feel a sense of greater resonance and logic in the familial story arc of Goku. In many ways, the story of Bardock’s actions on Cereal provides much-needed foundation for why Goku was uniquely able to reject his Saiyan nature and become a hero.

Hood Bardock FTW

“Hood Bardock” is officially a VIBE.

Daddy Son Moment

BARDOCK MEETS BABY GOKU FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE DRAGON BALL SUPER MANGA!!!!!! AND LOOK AT WHAT BARDOCK SAYS TO GINE!!!! YOOOOOOOOOOOOOImStillJokingByTheWayOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/Ul0XKZgaTW — UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) October 18, 2021

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 recreates this touching moment from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. And now we love it even more knowing how it inspired his heroism on Cereal.

THE BARDOCK SUPREMACY

I BELIEVE IN BARDOCK SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/jzUfAnMMjp — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 19, 2021

Bardock is trending on social media – proof positive that he still has much love in the Dragon Ball fandom.

Why They So Mad???

Me watching dragon ball fans be mad that bardock had a kind heart pic.twitter.com/vQvWwaHCgx — MonkeyNuggetDealer (@dealer_monkey) October 18, 2021

This fan asks the obvious question: is this small chapter about Bardock’s life anything to get mad about? We know people will – but should they?

Saiyans CAN Have Empathy

Just gonna leave this here because Bardock is trending pic.twitter.com/f7NolbDcZF — TrickedDread76 (@trickeddread06) October 18, 2021

This debate about the nature of Saiyans and their empathy (or lack thereof) has been raging in Dragon Ball fandoms for years. This latest development isn’t making it easier to settle.

What Goku Gonna Do?

Goku after learning about bardock pic.twitter.com/wRq4Z6h8TE — tradude (@tradude2) October 17, 2021

In the end, it seems Dragon Ball fans are taking this chapter about Bardock with much more serious impact than Goku himself. After learning his father’s name for the first time, Goku was pretty much like “meh.”

Read Dragon Ball Super‘s Manga Chapter 77 FREE Online!