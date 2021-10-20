New Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapters Have Arrived

The day has arrived once again for Shonen manga fans as the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are now available. With the former giving us a flashback documenting how the father of Goku, Bardock, came to save the intergalactic bounty hunter, and current threat to the Z Fighters, Granolah, the latter is stuck strictly in the present wherein both Boruto and Kawaki are dealing with the ramifications of the death of Jigen, as the current head of Kara, Code, is seeking some serious payback from the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77, which you can read here, fully explores the moment in which the Saiyans laid out their siege on the Planet Cereal, with Bardock having a moment of introspection as he decides to save the lives of a young Granolah and his mother. With the Namekian Monaito explaining the events, Goku is privy to new information about his father and the alien race that he was born from. The latest installment has plenty of other major surprises in store before it snaps back to the present, potentially leading to an uneasy truce between Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah as they come to realize that all is not as it seems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 63, which you can read here, is heavy on the action as both Boruto and Kawaki attempt to defeat Code, who proves himself to be a worthy opponent to the two ninjas of Konoha. With the latest addition to the Uzumaki Clan, Kawaki, losing his ability to harness the power of Karma following the battle against Isshiki, a lot is now riding on the shoulders of Boruto, who is still struggling with the monstrous being bouncing around inside of himself in Momoshiki. With the anime adaptation having only just recently ended the battle against Jigen, this might be a good time for anime viewers to switch over to the manga if you’re looking to see that storyline immediately continue.

With each of these latest chapters ending on quite the cliffhangers, it will be interesting to see how the respective fandoms react to each pivotal entry.

Do you think the Z Fighters are prepping to team up with their latest foe? Is there any chance of Boruto defeating Code in a straight-up fight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.