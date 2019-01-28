‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Freeza’s New Power-Up

Dragon Ball Super English Dub’s latest episode saw Goku trying to retrieve his nemesis Freeza from Hel, only for the pair of foes to find themselves ambushed by a squad of assassins from a rival dimension in the Tournament of Power. With their backs against the all, Goku and Freeza must team up to do battle, and the evil emperor doesn’t bother trying to fight like the good guys!

In order to take down the attackers, Freeza transforms into the “Golden Freeza” form he debuted in Dragon Ball Super‘s “Resurrection F” storyline. However, so much time in Hel doing nothing but mental training has given Freeza a massive new power-up in his golden form, which he displays to Goku by slaughtering the assassins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Freeza explains, his time in Hel allowed him to focus on improving his “energy modulation” techniques. He managed to balance both “even-keeled composure” and “the ultimate in strength,” to unlock both greater battle power for his Golden Freeza form, and the control and endurance to maintain it. As he puts it:

“It’s the true manifestation of Golden Freeza! This is who I truly am in my purest form.”

This big boost of Golden Freeza’s power is important to this new Tournament of Power storyline. In “Resurrection F”, it was only the fact that Freeza’s new golden form was still unmastered that gave Goku and Vegeta the edge in the fight. Golden Freeza had Super Saiyan Blue Goku on his backfoot, until the Goku and Vegeta realized that the golden form’s power drain would quickly leave Freeza running on empty. Now, Golden Freeza has removed that one limitation to his might, which on the one hand increases Universe 7’s chances in the Tournament of Power, but also increases the potential for Freeza to screw Goku and his teammates over.

This latest episode saw Freeza trap Goku and offer to take him down, in exchange for Universe 9 accepting him as one of its team members. That act of treachery didn’t work out, but Freeza clearly isn’t done looking for any angle he can to screw over Goku. For now, it seems that SSB Goku and Golden Freeza are evenly matched in power, but that fact doesn’t bode well for anyone else on the Universe 7 team, who wouldn’t stand a chance if Freeza decides to turn on them.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.