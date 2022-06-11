Dragon Ball Super Creator Settles Viral Gohan and Piccolo Theory at Last

✖

The creator of Dragon Ball Super is clarifying one longtime debate about Gohan, Piccolo, and the nature of their relationship. Akira Toriyama is doing some press as the latest Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, opens in Japanese theaters. Super Hero is the first time in the Dragon Ball Super franchise that Gohan and Piccolo are getting to take center stage – also the first time we've seen Gohan wear Piccolo's colors (purple gi) since he was a kid in Dragon Ball Z's Cell Games story arc.

Fans have been chattering about what Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will do to spotlight Gohan and Piccolo's relationship. Well, Akira Toriyama has thoughts to share:

"Gohan has always had a strong bond with Piccolo, ever since training with him as a young child. And Videl and Pan likewise think of Piccolo as a family member they can rely on more than any other."

Toriyama went on to discuss how Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is really a story that returns focus on Gohan and the massive potential strength he commands. It's this story of Gohan tapping into his own potential that needed to have Piccolo involved:

"Gohan is actually stronger than anyone... or so it's said, but lately he hasn't really gotten a chance to shine," Toriyama explains. "In order to motivate Gohan, it takes his revered teacher Piccolo rather than his father Goku."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball fandom has never stopped debating what Toriyama intended with the subtext of the Gohan-Piccolo relationship. Piccolo was never officially named or identified as a surrogate father for Gohan, but that's definitely the function Piccolo has served in the series – and a lot of fans have taken notice of that fact. It's only become more of an issue as Dragon Ball Super has seen Goku continue to go off and fight battles across the universe, timelines, and the multiverse – all while seemingly neglecting his family, and specifically his relationship with his son.

When Dragon Ball Super checked in with Gohan during the Tournament of Power arc, Piccolo was still a major influence on the boy – but Goku also got a rare moment to shine, training and sparring with Gohan before the tournament kicked off. Still, it seemed like too little too late: in the minds of so many Dragon Ball fans (and definitely the ones who make memes), Piccolo is really Gohan's true daddy.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now out in Japanese theaters.