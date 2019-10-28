Dragon Ball Super Animator Shares Take on Super Saiyan God Trunks

Dragon Ball Super fans have their thoughts about the show’s animation style, and they are not afraid to share them. While plenty of fans love the show’s style, there are just as many who never approved of it. When Dragon Ball Super: Broly came around, audiences were introduced to a new art style, but that doesn’t mean the show’s old look has disappeared.

In fact, Dragon Ball still taps into its old look for projects like Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Recently, Tadayoshi Yamamuro drew up Future Trunks in his well-known style, but something was off about the hero. After all, Super Saiyan God Trunks is a pretty recent reveal, and fans were eager to see Yamamuro’s take on the form.

As you can see below, the Dragon Ball Super animator did not shy away from this transformation. Yamamuro was the one who helped Goku unlock Super Saiyan God in the first place, and Trunks does suit the power up. Fans admit it is strange to see the hero’s hair down in this form, but Trunks’ slim look works.

Just like fans expected, Trunks has red hair just like any Super Saiyan God would. His form doesn’t look particularly slim like Goku’s did after tapping into the power, but Trunks makes it work. The hero is dressed in a brown cut off that shows off all his abs, and the outfit completes itself with loose green pants. Of course, Trunks is wielding his sword as always, so the Saiyan is looking good as far as fans are concerned.

For those curious about this sketch’s origins, Yamamuro did the piece for Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The franchise’s promotional anime is thriving with its recent episode, and its video game revealed its creation of Super Saiyan God Trunks. The character was made in honor of the game’s ninth anniversary, so here’s to hoping the tenth gives fans an even bigger reveal.

