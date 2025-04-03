Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals New Movie’s Title

CinemaCon is a major event when it comes to the world of cinema and this year’s entry has been no different when it comes to revealing earth-shattering announcements. With films like Superman, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, John Wick, and many others revealing some big news, the time has come for the benders to get in on the action. Next January, Avatar: The Last Airbender is releasing its first animated film in theaters and Aang fans have finally received confirmation regarding the movie’s official title according to CinemaCon’s latest updates. You might be shocked to learn that a major part of the franchise has been lost in translation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s next movie will be titled The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. It makes sense that the franchise might want to avoid the “Avatar” title for the silver screen, considering the James Cameron series of films focusing on the N’avi is moving forward with multiple sequels. Luckily, this doesn’t mean that the franchise is ditching “Avatar” completely as the upcoming animated series, Avatar: Seven Havens, will still have the name in tow. Set to release on January 30th, 2026, the movie is sure to have some major surprises as it will look at a drastically new time for Aang and his friends’ lives.

The Legend of Aang

paramount

As many bending fans already know, this movie arriving next year will focus on Aang, Katarra, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko in their adult years. While this time period was shown briefly during flashbacks in the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, there is plenty of territory to explore when it comes to what the last airbender was up to. When it comes to the cast, the likes of Eric Nam, Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Roman Zaragoza, Steven Yeun, and Jessica Matten have already been confirmed. With two additional films confirmed for the future, the silver screen isn’t the only place where you can expect to see bending in the future.

Avatar: Seven Havens

The next Avatar series was announced by Paramount earlier this year in Avatar: Seven Havens. Taking place with the avatar who arrives after Korra, the new protagonist with be an Earth bender who is living in a world that is struggling with a great cataclysm. While Nickelodeon has yet to reveal what the new avatar looks like or anything from the series outside of a description, it goes to show how the bending universe is only growing bigger.

Want to see what the future holds for our favorite benders? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Aang The Last Airbender and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Cinema Con