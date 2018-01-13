Android 17 Actor Discusses The Hero’s ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Comeback

Android 17 has made a major impression on fans ever since he came back into the scene in Dragon Ball Super. Often lending himself to several great moments in the Tournament of Power, the character has seen a renaissance as he was able to show off the kind of skills he never quite got to in Dragon Ball Z.

His return has been so great, even his voice actor Shigeru Nakahara has been excited by the character’s big return.

Speaking about his experience at the year end party for Dragon Ball Super, Nakahara is basking in the reunion with the character, “The DBS party. I chatted with people I haven’t had a drink with in ages. We talked about Tsuru-san, of course. Reuniting with 17 in a new story has been the best, and I’m thankful that this new journey will continue next year.”

It’s no wonder Nakahara is excited to be back given all the cool thing Android 17 has done so far in the Tournament of Power. His antics with Android 18 had been entertaining during the starting phase of the tournament, his helping 18 to defeat a giant Ribrianne was integral to eliminating Universe 2, he was the only one who figure out the trick behind Universe 4’s bug fighter and helped eliminate them from the tournament, and his last major moment involved him punching Universe 3’s giant Aniraza in the face.

But while Android 17 has had great moments in the Tournament of Power, could his loss be on the horizon? The last episode saw the remaining Universe 7 and 11 partners break off into their respective pairings, and the last we saw of Android 17 he was struggling to fend off Toppo even with Gohan’s help.

With eight minutes to go, there is no telling how the tournament will shake up. It could go any number of ways before the finale.

