Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Xeno Goku’s Debut

To the disappointment of fans, Dragon Ball Super has stalled all things anime. It has been over a year since the show ended, but fans did get to say a final farewell with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. These days, the only show tackling the franchise is Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but fans admit they’re invested in the outlandish series. And thanks to one artist, fans got the chance to see how one of the mini-series stars would look in the main timeline.

Taking to Twitter, a fan-artist called RenanFNA decided to share their take on Xeno Goku. The hero, who appeared in Super Dragon Ball Hero some time ago, became a favorite with fans. Now, netizens can see how the Saiyan may look in Dragon Ball Super, and Xeno Goku fits the Shintani style just right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the artwork gives a simple design to Xeno Goku. Shintani made some simple character templates when he joined the franchise, and this Saiyan suits it well. Gone are all of Xeno Goku’s overly bulky muscles in favor of sinewy strength. Xeno Goku also rocks a flatter appearance here as his Super Dragon Ball Heroes highlights have been stripped away.

My expression when sunday goes by so fast I couldn’t enjoy it… I was already forgetting, this is Xeno Goku! 😃#XenoGoku #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/5NiZ6piyJE — RenanFNA (@FnaRenan) November 24, 2019

For those who do not know Xeno Goku, you should hope the hero shows up in the main series one day. The character originated in the Dragon Ball Heroes franchise and acts as an alternate universe version of Goku. For the most part, Xeno Goku lived a similar life to his Universe 7 self, but things diverged after Dragon Ball Z. This guy went on to join the Time Patrol rather than encounter Beerus, so he has secured himself all sorts of enemies anime-fans have never met. And if they are lucky, they will get to meet the villains someday should the mainline series absorb some of Xeno Goku’s story.

Do you think there’s room for Xeno Goku in the main series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.