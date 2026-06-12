Kagurabachi Unveils Exciting New Look At Anime

Shonen Jump‘s beloved series, Kagurabachi, is all set for its highly anticipated anime debut in 2027. Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, the manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2023. The series had one of the biggest debuts in recent years and immediately became viral. Thanks to the exceptional art style and premise, the series maintained its popularity throughout these years and eventually confirmed an anime adaptation. The manga has already crossed over 4 million copies in circulation, becoming one of the most successful Shonen Jump series without an anime debut.

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The manga has released 11 volumes in Japan so far, but only seven have been translated into English. It takes a few months for volumes to be licensed and translated, which is why English volume releases take longer than expected. While fans await the anime’s debut, Chihiro Rokuhira, the protagonist of the story, gets a brand new design. In a 20-second trailer, the anime revealed the official character design of the protagonist. Taihi Kimura, known for his role as Fuji III in Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun, will be the voice behind Chihiro.

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The anime is set to premiere in April 2027 as part of next year’s spring lineup. The exact release date and streaming home will be revealed shortly before the premiere. Since there are still several months before the anime’s debut, we can expect more teasers dedicated to the crucial characters in the story. Additionally, the anime has also yet to reveal an official trailer, which might take a few months.

The anime is being produced by Cypic studio, formerly known as CygamesPictures. It was a subsidiary of Cygames, and all shares were transferred to the parent company CyberAgent in February this year. Following the transfer, the animation studio rebranded as Cypic before announcing the anime adaptation of Kagurabachi. Rumors regarding the anime adaptation by this studio began circulating in 2024, which is why the announcement wasn’t a major surprise to fans.

What Is The Plot of Kagurabachi?

Image Courtesy of Cypic

The story centers around the protagonist’s quest for vengeance. Chihiro Rokuhira, a young boy, takes possession of his father’s last legendary sword to avenge his death at the hands of a rival sorcerer group. Three years after his father’s death, he embarks on a journey to hunt down all the members of the group and reclaim the other blades they stole from his father.

The manga concluded its first part in February 2026 and commenced its Part 2 with a new arc one week later. The first part is divided into three arcs, with the third arc, Sword Bearer Assassination, being the longest one so far. The story took a drastic turn as the first part concluded, where Chihiro is one step closer to achieving his childhood dream and becoming more like his father.

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