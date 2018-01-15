The Internet Reacts to Vegeta’s New Form on ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Episode 123 of Dragon Ball Super was a big deal for a number of reasons. Goku and Jiren started their rematch, and by the end of the episode, Vegeta reached a mysterious new form that fans have been guessing about since it was teased during the show’s new ending.

Vegeta’s new form exploded in a such a way, fans have been talking about it since:

Dragonball Super is pure fire. And by Dragonball Super I mean Vegeta. — Abraham Sotelo (@GoldenboyNeo) January 14, 2018

***MINOR SPOILERS FOR THE NEWEST DRAGON BALL SUPER EPISODE*** Vegeta is out here lookin like the CUTEST ANIME GIRL with those eyes man — Thundershot: Savior (NOT Post Malone) (@Thundershot75) January 14, 2018

Dragon Ball Super was crazy, Vegeta got a new form! — Ju (@JulieeJu_) January 14, 2018

Dragon Ball Super god damn love this show, Vegeta’s new form lookin’ op pic.twitter.com/8S0x5tHqMR — Ish (@Usi_Ish) January 14, 2018

vegeta getting his new form had me so hype dragon ball super keeps getting better and better — ɪᴛᴀᴄʜɪ ᴜᴄʜɪʜᴀ (@thedarkmatterrr) January 14, 2018

But what impressed fans the most about this transformation, however, was the reason he transformed. Thinking back to Cabba, Vegeta reached his new power and fans were tearing up:

OMG that episode of Dragon Ball Super! I nearly teared up when Vegeta had his flashback to Cabba. I’m gonna be so disappointed when Vegeta doesn’t win the Tournament of Power. — TokuChris (@TokuChris) January 14, 2018

Vegeta using Cabba’s loss as a way to tap into his new form was awesome character development for him. Dragonball Super is Vegeta’s show. pic.twitter.com/Yoo27YjXga — Phyuck Yiu (@kenfvcknmasters) January 14, 2018

Though Vegeta’s form is a great addition to the series, fans are definitely curious as to what the proper name of the form will be:

Just watched the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super. My question is what is the name of Vegeta’s new form? Is is a literal Royal version of Super Saiyan Blue? Grand Super Saiyan Blue? Or is it classic Super Saiyan Blue 2 — Exon Xenchi | Leader (@XenchiVisuals) January 14, 2018

With as many questions and hype Vegeta‘s new form is drumming up, fans are going to be waiting for the next episode with baited breath.

