‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Jiren Character Designs

Jiren is undoubtedly the most popular addition to the Dragon Ball Super franchise during its Tournament of Power, and that is definitely due in part to his design.

Series creator Akira Toriyama and illustrator Toyotaro came to Jump Festa 2018 with a lot of Dragon Ball news (including the massive news that a new Dragon Ball film is coming next year), and also plenty of sketches and design documents:

“Be careful not to make Jiren too fat” pic.twitter.com/nUzx5xA57H — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 16, 2017

Along with a clearer picture of Ultra Instinct Goku, we also got a clearer picture at Jiren. There’s a hilarious note fans wouldn’t expect to see either. Toriyama notes that the anime should be sure “Not to make Jiren too fat.” This has prompted fans to joke about Jiren’s design as well noting that he’s been a bit fat in the anime and one fan even went on to mention that Jiren has a smaller lower body than his upper.

If you are not familiar with Jiren, there’s still time to get to know the fighter. A major player in Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc, and is both the strongest member of his justice brigade, the Pride Troopers, and the strongest being in Universe 11. Devoting his life to justice, he is the one being known to be strong enough that not even a God of Destruction cannot defeat.

Seemingly cold and distant, he managed to defeat Goku even when Goku was at his strongest. Goku, managing to temporarily hold him off thanks to Ultra Instinct, even recognizes how intensely powerful Jiren is. With all of the strong competitors seemingly taken care of, Jiren has been meditating during the majority of The Tournament of Power.

