This Poster Gives Scooby-Doo Its Definitive Dragon Ball Super Crossover

Dragon Ball Super has experienced its fair share of memes since its creation. Time and again, the fandom found ways to celebrate the show’s milestones with unexpected memes. Of course, few were less expected than the advent of Ultra Instinct Shaggy, but the meme has become a favorite. And thanks to one artist, it seems Scooby-Doo has gotten its best crossover yet.

Over on Twitter, the artist Tovio Rogers put up their take on Scooby-Doo and Shaggy. They decided to turn the pair into Dragon Ball Super characters, and fans admit the duo fit into the series pretty much perfectly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Shaggy takes up the place of a fighter like Goku. With his hair defying the basic laws of gravity, Shaggy completes his look with a green shirt and vest paired with brown pants. He also swapped his usual shoes for some Saiyan boots with green tips.

full body commission of shaggy and scooby as dragonball super characters. pic.twitter.com/BbdKGsAuSj — Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) January 25, 2020

Of course, Scooby-Doo looks ripped in this drawing, but that doesn’t keep him from eating burritos at will. The sleuth has been imagined as a God of Destruction, and he’s wearing the same outfit which Beerus does in the anime. He even has his ear pierced like the Universe 7 overseer, but he shakes things up with this infamous SD collar. Now, Dragon Ball Super fans can only imagine what it would bee like if Scooby-Doo were to take on Beerus like this, but you know plenty of them are rooting for the pup. Beerus might be strong enough to challenge Goku, but there are few things as powerful as a fan’s love for Scooby-Doo.

What do you think about this crossover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.