This Video Hilariously Recaps Dragon Ball Super in 3 Minutes

Dragon Ball Super hasn’t put out any new episodes in quite some time, but that doesn’t mean the series has gone belly up. Thanks to the ongoing support of fans, Dragon Ball Super is as relevant as ever thanks to its manga and never-ending fan projects. Still, some fans might need a refresher on the anime now and again, so one Youtube channel decided to take the job of recaps into its own hands.

After all, the team at ArcadeCloud put out their own super-short recap of Dragon Ball Super, and it does the impossible. The hilarious video summarizes the entire 100+ episode series in just three minutes.

As you can see above, the video is animated by the team at ArcadeCloud, and it takes as many shots as it can at the absurd series. The video runs in sequence with the show’s arcs, so fans start out with an introduction to Beerus and Whis. In just a few scant minutes, the fast-talking narrator manages to sum up all the major events in Dragon Ball Super, and that is not small feat.

Seriously, the details about the Future Trunks arc and its alternate timeline are enough to build up an entire video series!

With hundreds of thousands of views, this recap video has become one of the go-to ways to refresh yourself on Dragon Ball Super. It may be full of jokes, but it does hit all of the key points. In fact, the only major reveal missing in the video goes to the female Super Saiyans. When the recap reaches the Tournament of Power, there is no mention of Kale and Caulifla. The characters were important ones during the event, but Cabba does make a cameo. So hey, at least someone from Universe 6 gets a shout out since Universe 4 definitely didn’t get any love!

Do you think more Dragon Ball Super stories will be released for this recap team to cover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

