Dragon Ball Super Sets Up Perfect Z-Fighter Anime

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc continues with the newest chapter of the series, but it’s also pretty indicative of the kinds of glaring omissions that the monthly manga releases can’t possibly cover and still continue the story with a great pace. With Planet Eater Moro officially coming to Earth along with his army of escaped prisoners, Chapter 56 of the series finally capitalizes on the tease that the various Z Fighters left on Earth would be recruited to the Galactic Patrol and help defend the planet from this invasion.

But with the manga skipping so much in order to move to the next beat, the series actually leaves enough nuggets to perfectly set up the Z Fighters for an anime all on their own. A potential spin-off series without Goku or Vegeta was something fans have wanted to see explored for quite a while, and now we finally have a glimpse of how it could work!

Chapter 56 sees Earth’s remaining defenders (Gohan, Piccolo, Krillin, Tien, Chiaotzu, Master Roshi, and even Yamcha) stand against an army of prisoners that Gohan, Piccolo, and Krillin had trouble against in a previous chapter. It’s here that it’s quickly mentioned that Piccolo and Gohan have helped the others to train during the period of time Jaco bought them before Moro’s arrival, so they have each gained a notable boost in the meantime.

Not only is this period of training the perfect kind of material the anime adaptation of these events would need, but now each of them is demonstrably strong enough that they could soon head off into their own fights without the need for Goku and Vegeta to swoop in and save them. Not only did Gohan demonstrate how he’s gotten stronger through intelligent strategy, even Yamcha is now physically capable of joining the fight without any problems.

The rest of the Z Fighters had been thrown to the wayside in the later events of Dragon Ball Z and the majority of Dragon Ball Super simply because there was nothing they could feasible do. But now that they have gotten enough strength to actually pose a threat to non-god level fighters (leave the gods to Goku and Vegeta), it’s the perfect set up for more anime adventures for this crew.

The threats to Earth have pushed them to fight once more, and like in the days before the Android arc, the entire Z Fighter crew is geared up to handle the challenge. There wouldn’t be any worries about whether or not they could sustain a series because now it seems like they’ll be up for training as much as necessary. Now’s it is just a matter of making it happen…eventually.

