‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Universe 3’s Aniraza Final Form

Dragon Ball Super is getting down to the last rounds of the Tournament of Power, but before we get Goku and Co. to the main event (Jiren), there are still a few universes to go through – starting with Universe 3!

In the preview for Dragon Ball Super episode 120, three of the robot warriors from Universe 3 combine into a bigger Megazord form that has been dubbed “Aniraza” – but a new image may reveal an even greater form for Aniraza – one that combines flesh and metal!

Yes, “Aniraza” was said out loud. — Terez (@Terez27) December 16, 2017

Dragon Ball Heroes

Looking at the image of Aniraza, it looks like we can surmise that Universe 3’s final trick won’t be leveling up its tech-based fighters, but rather adding tech to flesh, to create a “best of both worlds” fighter, who commands a suit of hi-tech armor. Given the Freeza-like appearance of Aniraza, it’s not hard to guess that Universe 3 team member Paparoni will be the heart and mind inside the metal.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonamiblock Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on Funimation NOW and Amazon Video.