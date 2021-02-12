Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Super Saiyan Blue Goku A Neon Makeover

✖

Dragon Ball Super hasn't just introduced God level threats to the Z Fighters, but also godly power upgrades with both Goku and Vegeta achieving the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue, with one fan artist managing to capture the intensity of the new form using some slick artwork that gives the Z Fighter a neon makeover. Though the main transformation of Goku these days is the new form known as Ultra Instinct that he learned during the Tournament of Power Arc, fans of Dragon Ball will always hold all the Super Saiyan transformations close to their hearts.

While Super Saiyan Blue wasn't given a monumental introduction like the original Super Saiyan transformation was, it was brought back when Goku once again faced down Freeza, who was sporting a new transformation of his own when he was wished back to life by the Dragon Balls in the sequel series. Over the course of Dragon Ball Super, Goku was able to learn to better master this new technique, even able to use the power boost of Kaioken in conjunction with Super Saiyan Blue, which was an anime-only event. Though Ultra Instinct is Goku's most powerful form at the moment, we fully expect Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue to be no stranger to the world created by Akira Toriyama.

Reddit Artist CizgiNeon shared this impressive fan art that captures the energy of Son Goku's Super Saiyan Blue transformation using a neon makeover to show off the power that brings the Saiyans that much closer to the world of the Gods in Dragon Ball Super:

Though fans are still waiting for confirmation of Dragon Ball Super's return to the world of anime, the manga is still moving strong and will give both Goku and Vegeta plenty of opportunities to once again use the transformation of Super Saiyan Blue in the current saga of the Granolah The Survivor Arc. With an intergalactic bounty hunter searching for revenge against Freeza and the Saiyans for the destruction of his race years ago, we definitely expect the two main Saiyan warriors to come into contact with this character who has yet to be revealed as a hero or a villain.

What do you think of this stylish take on Dragon Ball Super's Super Saiyan Blue Goku? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!