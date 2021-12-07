Dragon Ball Super Might Not Be Done with Bardock After All

While much of the Dragon Ball staff is keeping up with the IP’s next film, some of its best minds are staying busy with the manga. Akira Toriyama and the artist Toyotaro have set up quite the story with Granolah’s big arc, and fans were taken aback when Bardock appeared in its midst. Of course, netizens are curious whether Goku’s dad is going to show up more often in Dragon Ball even if it’s only through flashbacks. And thanks to a new interview with Toyotaro, it seems Bardock’s gig might not be finished yet.

After all, the fans have questions about Bardock and his return in the manga. Dragon Ball Super readers are curious whether Goku’s father will stick around in the manga, and it seems like Toyotaro isn’t against the idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the official Dragon Ball website posted a video chat with Toyotaro, and the artist fielded tons of questions. It was there Bardock’s future came up, and the illustrator was vague when he teased the hero’s expanded role.

“Well, I can’t really answer questions related to the story, but it’s fair to say that Bardock plays a major role in this arc,” Toyotaro said. “He may or may not [reappear]. Without a doubt, he’s an important character. I can’t tell you how he’ll appear or in what part of the story, but he’s the central figure in the Granolah arc, so you can get a little excited.”

If you are caught up with Dragon Ball Super, then you will know the ins and outs of Bardock’s return. The hero reappeared in the manga as Granolah learned more about his past. It turns out Bardock was part of the kid’s childhood, and the Saiyan is to thank for Granolah being alive to this day. Now, Bardock’s legacy lives on through the sniper, and Granolah will team up with Goku himself to defeat the villains who led to his planet’s demise. And when the big battle begins, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Bardock pops up in some more flashbacks.

