Dragon Ball Super: Piccolo's Actor Shares Their Favorite Anime Scene

✖

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks out from its new film's premiere, and of course, fans are keeping a close eye on the anime. Gohan will take center stage when the series return, and he'll head into battle with Piccolo as always. Not long ago, the star behind the Namekian did an interview where Toshio Furukawa went over some of Piccolo's best moments. And now, the actor has revealed which of their moments is his favorite.

The update came courtesy of the official Dragon Ball website. It was there the team spoke with Furukawa about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Piccolo's journeys to date. When asked which of Piccolo's scenes is their favorite to date, Furukawa didn't have to think hard before picking out a scene from Dragon Ball Z.

"Probably the scene where, after building a master-student relationship with Gohan, Piccolo sacrifices himself to save his life. And then when he falls to the ground on the verge of death, with tears in his eyes he opens up to Gohan about the time they spent together. That's my favorite. It's such a moving, memorable scene," Furukawa shared.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Promo Brings Piccolo's Voice Actor to the Theater | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Puts Gohan and Piccolo Back to Back | Dragon Ball Super Star Hypes Piccolo's Big 'Super Hero' Role

As you can imagine, Furukawa has been through a lot with Piccolo, so it is nice knowing what moments from the anime get him going. The actor has overseen Piccolo's character since the Dragon Ball anime got started. Despite starting his arc as a villain, Piccolo has gone on to become one of Goku's best friends and a dedicated mentor to Gohan. In fact, his bond with Gohan is perhaps his strongest, so you can see why Furukawa is partial to the scene he chose. And soon, that relationship will be explored even further when the fighters hit theaters this summer.

What do you think about Furukawa's pick? Which one of Piccolo's scenes do you like the best? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.