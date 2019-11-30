Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Unleashes Godly Beerus

Of all the characters that have been introduced in Dragon Ball Super, perhaps none have had a bigger impact than the feline God of Destruction that is Beerus. When the purple destroyer first appeared, he was looking to find and fight the Super Saiyan God of legend, eventually finding him in the form of Son Goku, after receiving the transformation from his friends and family. As the series continues, Beerus has taken more of a role as a hilarious bystander, watching and offering commentary for hard hitting battles such as the Tournament of Power or the arrival of Goku Black. Now, one fan has created a downright godly cosplay of the “God of Destruction”.

Instagram User and Cosplayer Akira 9977 shared this amazingly realistic take on Beerus, showing off the feline destoryer in all his glory, making for one of the biggest new characters that has been introduced in the Dragon Ball Super franchise:

Beerus has taken something of a hiatus during the recent arc of the manga, which has pitted Goku and Vegeta against the energy sapping abilities of the ancient sorcerer Moro. While Beerus had a role to play in the Tournament of Power, cheering on/scolding his combatants in Universe 7, the actions of Moro may be beneath his attention at present.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.