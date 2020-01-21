Dragon Ball Super Makes Special Appearance in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The future of the Dragon Ball anime is still up in the air, so any little continuation of the franchise is a pretty big deal as it’s keeping Dragon Ball Super alive through these dark times. Although Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot teased that it will be adapting mainly the story from the original run of the series, now that it’s in the players’ hands, fans are discovering all sorts of new information. The game itself is a massive experience spanning numerous hours, and it seems like not every corner has been explored just yet.

According to data files mined by @SaitsuMD on Twitter, it appears that Dragon Ball Super makes its way into the new game through the inclusion of Beerus and Whis. @SaitsuMD clarifies that Whis and Beerus are tagged as “Character Types,” and may actually be playable in the future. So there’s still an uncertainty whether or not they are included in the base game or will be potential DLC inclusions.

Beerus and Whis’ inclusion wouldn’t be so out of line, however. Although they are now associated with the events of Dragon Ball Super, they originally began as an official continuation of Dragon Ball Z with the Battle of Gods feature film. This feature film along with Resurrection ‘F’ were eventually rolled into the events of the anime sequel, so whether or not they are confirmed for the base game it seems like the team behind Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has their sights set on adapting the entire series overall.

Their inclusion might not be too inclusive, however, considering how late into Dragon Ball Z’s events they appear, but it’s certainly a good fit for future DLC missions or additions later down the line. Not only are these characters exciting in their own right, their inclusion would open up the door for Super Saiyan God and beyond.

