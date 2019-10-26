Dragon Ball Artist Teases Major Change to Belmod

When Dragon Ball Super‘s anime came to an end, fans were generally surprised as it seemed like there were a ton of potential stories left on the table to tell. The franchise not only introduced a multiverse full of potential new foes and allies, but the Tournament of Power arc kicked things into high gear by introducing some of the strongest fighters yet. Even with this, there’s still plenty of mystery behind the Gods of Destruction, how they’re chosen, the Angels, and so much more. It’s left us all hoping for more story for these characters.

But with the manga continuing on beyond the end of the anime series, there’s a hope that we’ll see these stories someday. The artist behind the manga, Toyotaro, has sparked that fire even more so with a recent sketch of Belmod teasing some drastic change.

Sharing the new sketch to Twitter, Toyotaro is wondering “What happened?” to the eleventh universe’s God of Destruction Belmod. This could be just a fun sketch Toyotaro has done in his spare time, but we’re all definitely hoping it’s teasing a greater exploration into the eleventh universe. With a recent sketch showing a younger version of the God of Destruction as a member of the eleventh’s Pride Troopers, this could be tied into this foreboding sketch of the destroyer.

The sketch sees a defeated Belmod, and the previous Pride Trooper sketch shows him damaged as well, so it could be that Belmod was beaten in a fight so badly that he was able to tap into the power of Hakai. Much like how Toppo used the power as a Destroyer in training during the Tournament of Power, this could be a look into Belmod before he became a full God of Destruction.

On the other hand, this could also be the current Belmod struggling against an unknown enemy. This would be an exciting prospect as well as it will be a foe stronger than the gods themselves, but the series has already tread that ground with Jiren. But the shading underneath Belmod’s face looks like the Pride Trooper uniform, so another look at the young version is far more likely. If Belmod does return to the series someday, hopefully it’s a look into his origins as a god that will clear up more of the mysteries in this series.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.