The Best ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Cosplayer Has Been Found

When it comes to cosplay, the anime fandom cannot be beat. The community has spent years honing the craft, and those decades just culminated in the ultimate Dragon Ball get-up. And, no — the look is not one you will be able to do yourself.

That is, unless you happen to be a cat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the Dragon Ball fandom began buzzing about a truly inspired cosplay of Beerus. The purple God of Destruction was introduced in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods before he folded into Dragon Ball Super as a whole. So, it was only natural for a Japanese fan to dress up his Sphinx cat like the fearsome fighter.

As you can see above, the adorable cat has absolutely nailed Beerus’ furrowed brow. The pet is dressed in a mini version of the god’s costume complete with stretchy pants and gauntlets.

With hundreds of thousands of retweets, this cosplay will be hard for any mortal to beat. Not even Vegeta’s pride could push him to do a better cosplay than this! Unless you are willing to ask Shenron to turn you into a Sphinx kitty for a convention, then you’ll have to aim a little lower on your cosplay goals list.

Someone better give this cat some treats. If they get upset, the planet will be snapped way harder than anything Thanos did in Avengers: Infinity War.

Soon, fans of the anime will get to see Beerus again in all his animated glory. The character is slated to appear in Dragon Ball Super‘s first film. Funimation will be bringing the movie to theaters in the United States in January, after it goes live in Japan in December. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, is this the best Beerus cosplay you’ve seen yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!