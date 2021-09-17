Dragon Ball Super Fans Trend Bardock Ahead of Big New Chapter





Dragon Ball Super is currently telling the story of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, a saga that dives not only into a brand new threat via the intergalactic bounty hunter but also the past of the Saiyan race before it was eliminated by the alien despot known as Freeza. In a twist, the father of Goku, Bardock, who received a film of his own that dove into his past, is currently trending online, following a recent appearance in the latest film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which also gave us our first look at the mother of Goku, Gine.

Bardock might have had his past explored in the previous film, Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – Father of Goku, but fans of the Saiyan warrior also had the opportunity to see the further adventures of this brawler in the sequel, Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock. In the 2011 sequel special, Bardock survived the destruction of the Planet Vegeta and was sent spiraling into the planet’s past, where he not only battles Freeza’s family member from way back when but manages to learn how to become a Super Saiyan himself. While Bardock never returned in the main series, he has had a presence in the spin-off series of Dragon Ball Heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of Bardock’s current spotlight in the world of the internet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

A Trip To The Past

https://twitter.com/MJxTV/status/1438641983262576640?s=20

Mysteriously Awesome

https://twitter.com/DeleteTheBeans/status/1438646324400898049?s=20

Peak Character Design

I don't know how to say this but Bardock is seriously almost peak character design in every interpretation. pic.twitter.com/F0pfDT5G4m — Lawrence Marable (@projectmarbles) September 17, 2021

Is A Reunion In The Works?

Here Comes The Boy

Is It All Connected?

Bardock's concern for his son might be connected with what happened on Planet Cereal 👀#dbspoilers pic.twitter.com/2n91ItCDKh — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) September 17, 2021

The GOAT

Bardock my goat.



Im actually trembling of hype pic.twitter.com/TZpPD1y4we — Christian A (@menkillerz) September 16, 2021

The Hype Is Real