‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Chris Sabat Says ‘Broly’ Will Blow Minds

Dragon Ball Super is a few weeks from hitting theaters in Japan, and hype for the film is hitting new highs. Now, one of the anime’s top stars is commenting on the feature, and it has netizens buzzing big time.

Taking to Twitter, the voice of Vegeta surprised fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the film. Christopher Sabat posted a photo of him in the film’s cutting room, and he had the following to say:

“My god, people. #DragonBallSuperBroly is going to blow some minds.”

My god, people. #DragonBallSuperBroly is going to blow some minds. pic.twitter.com/m25fBF09O2 — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) November 20, 2018

The caption has definitely got fans freaking out, but Sabat’s photo does not give anything about the film away. Fans can only see the logo for 20th Century Fox, but fans know the movie must be the real deal if it has Sabat’s approval.

If you need to hear about the film from someone other than Vegeta, then you are in luck. Dragon Ball Super: Broly had an early screening in Japan for fans this month, and a full review has popped up from the event. A reporter with Rocket News 24 shared their review recently, and the site promises fans the film lives up to everyone’s expectations.

“How was the film? In short, it was awesome,” Rocket News writes.

“The artwork in the film has a warm, “human handwork” look, a refreshing departure from the typical digitized and overwhelmingly precise visuals of today’s anime.”

Continuing, the review says the film’s throwback appeal adds something special and that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a must-see event.

“Overall we thought there was a nice “back to the basics” feel to the movie. With the more traditional-looking artwork and a straight-forward clash of immense powers, fans shouldn’t miss out on seeing the movie on the large screen,” the review stresses.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”