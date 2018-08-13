‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares Stills Of Goku, Beerus, And Piccolo

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is on a mission to hype anime fans around the world, and it refuses to fail. Thanks to its recent trailer, the upcoming movie has audiences worldwide intrigued, and the folks at Toei Animation know how to keep fans interested.

All you have to do is drop some new stills and boom — everyone is good to go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the official site for Dragon Ball Super: Broly updated its story page, and it was there fans found some new stills. The images can be seen below, and they each highlight a familiar face.

Some Updated Images from the Movie Websitehttps://t.co/WjeEcGNBxg pic.twitter.com/Lh7pPkATuQ — GovetaXV@NextV-JumpNotfromMe… probably (@GovetaXV) August 10, 2018

Of course, it is impossible to overlook Son Goku here. The famous Saiyan is seen in a close-up yelling while he appears to be fighting. With his brows furrowed, Goku is plenty focused, and there is blue energy crackling around him like lightning.

Goku isn’t the only Dragon Ball Z alumnus found here; After all, Piccolo decided he would show up for a still as well. The close-up shows the Namekian in profile, and he looks a bit nervous given his stern expression. When you take into consideration that Piccolo is sweating, fans know he’s serious.

Finally, Beerus is the star of the latest still. As you can see, Universe 7 is still cowering under the God of Destruction as he resides on Earth. The muscular fighter is seen grabbing his head as he begins shouting. It seems Beerus is trying to block out some noise, so fans are willing to bet Whis may have some unwanted advice for the deity sometime soon.

Fans will be able to learn more about these specific stills when Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January after it goes live in Japan in December. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, which of these stills catches your eye the most? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!