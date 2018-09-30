‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces Surprise November Premiere

These days, anyone involved in the Dragon Ball fandom is counting down the days until December rolls in. After all, Dragon Ball Super will debut its first feature film this winter, giving fans a chance to meet up with Son Goku once more. However, it seems some lucky fans will get to check out the flick way earlier than expected.

You know, since Dragon Ball Super: Broly will have its world premiere in Tokyo at the beginning of November.

Over on Twitter, fans learned about the newly announced premiere out of nowhere. As translator Herms98 explains, it seems Dragon Ball Super will screen in November to a 1,000 special guests.

“The world premier of DBS: Broly will be held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on November 14th (a month before it comes out in theaters),” the translator explained.

“1,000 guests will be selected via lottery through Weekly Jump No.47 and the December V-Jump.”

For fans wanting to enter the lottery, they will need to be in Japan to do so. The needed issues of Weekly Shonen Jump and V-Jump will go live in late October, and selected fans will be notified before the November premiere comes around.

Of course, this announcement has taken fans by total surprise. As far as netizens knew, Dragon Ball Super: Broly would not go live until Decembers 14 before it comes to the United States in January 16. Now, it looks like Japan will host the film’s first screening, and it will go down a month before anyone expected. This means spoilers are bound to hit the Internet long before most fans will be able to see the film, so it is up to you to decide how you’ll handle that unexpected hurdle.

So, will you be peeping spoilers for the movie after they surface this November? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is set to open in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16 as well. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”