New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Released

New York Comic Con is here, and it looks like reports about Dragon Ball Super: Broly were correct. Not only will the event have a major panel at the convention this weekend, but it appears that the film’s newest trailer has surfaced.

As you can see below, Moetron News shared the reported trailer via Twitter after it first appeared on Youku, a popular streaming site in China. Originally, reports indicated the trailer was set to go live at New York Comic Con this weekend as Dragon Ball Super will host a panel at Madison Square Garden on October 5. However, this first-look is definitely a welcome one for fans!

The trailer is a lengthy one, and it gives fans a better look at characters like Freeza and Goku. Of course, Broly makes an appearance, and fans are given a surprise look at other characters like Bardock and Gine. In fact, it looks like the entirety of Dragon Ball Minus is being made canon through this new film, and fans will learn a lot about Goku’s past as such.

So far, subtitles for the film have yet to be released, but fans have gathered a bit from the clip. As fan-translators turned around, the trailer sees Freeza and his army meeting the Saiyans for the first time on Planet Vegeta. Bardock is also heard talking about the state of the planet’s affair while King Vegeta brags about his young son’s genius. Paragus is then overheard saying he will make his son Broly into the greatest warrior, and Freeza ensures the boy won’t have much competition when he destroys Planet Vegeta at the trailer’s end. Finally, the clip closes with a look at Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta as Broly powers up, teasing the three-way connection these warriors will share this winter.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to officially launch in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”